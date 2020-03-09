KUWAIT: Burgan Bank announced its contribution to the campaign to combat the emerging coronavirus under the guidance and initiative of the Central Bank of Kuwait. Kuwaiti banks will contribute to a KD 10 million fund established to support the government efforts in fighting the novel corona virus and prevention of widespread transmission.

Majed Essa Al-Ajeel, Chairman of Burgan Bank Group said: “As responsible members of the society and as a national obligation to preserving the welfare of the people of Kuwait, we are proud to have participated in the campaign by donating an amount of KD 1 million. We would like to thank the Kuwaiti government led by His Highness the Amir, as they work tirelessly towards managing the global epidemic.

It is during these challenging times that the exceptional support and role of the private sector is required as it unites with the government and its efforts to battle a universal crisis. We would like to urge our valued customers and all members of the society to exercise caution and stringently follow all preventive measures as requested by the Ministry of Health and we pray for the safety and speedy recovery of all and wish the residents of Kuwait good health.”