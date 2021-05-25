KUWAIT: Reiterating its support to the Kuwait Association for Care of Children in Hospital (KACCH) and Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice (BACCH), Burgan Bank presented the children with different musical instruments. The initiative falls within the Bank’s corporate social responsibility framework to help alleviate suffering and provide optimal care to families of children with cancer.

Each year, Burgan Bank attempts to create a positive experience to the children of KACCH and BACCH with new and innovative gifts. The musical instruments will be used to enhance and improve the quality of life of patients and their families and to enjoy lasting memories with each other as they navigate through their complex medical journeys. Each instrument will be part of therapeutic sessions to meet the needs of each child to build self-esteem and explore new ways of communicating with one another.

On this occasion, Hessa Hussain Al-Najadah, Manager – Public Relations said: “For over two decades, Burgan Bank has been a strong supporter for the Kuwait Association for Care of Children in Hospital (KACCH) and Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice (BACCH). Each year, Burgan Bank seeks to draw a smile on children’s faces through many initiatives as part of its social responsibility. To ensure the children’s wellbeing, this year’s choice of gifts was meant to inspire growth of new talent and develop freedom of artistic expression to enrich their lives with the gift of music, which has proved its effectiveness in treating many diseases and relieving pain.

Burgan Bank’s contributions have helped support child life and pediatric psychosocial services in hospitals where Kuwait Association for Care of Children in Hospital (KACCH) is operating as well as Bayt Abdullah’s Children Hospice (BACCH) where children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions are receiving pediatric palliative and psychosocial services.

Commenting on Burgan Bank’s donation, Dr Hilal Al-Sayer, President of KACCH and BACCH, said: “International research demonstrates the positive effects of music therapy on children and their families going through difficult healthcare experiences. It helps them to express themselves, builds their self-esteem, provides new ways of communicating with one another, and creates new and lasting memories as a family.

We are privileged to have our own music therapist in KACCH and BACCH who provides opportunities for our children to work with her to explore and create each child’s own musical preferences. We greatly appreciate Burgan Bank’s recognition of the beneficial outcomes of music therapy by donating all of the musical instruments on our wish list. Many thanks for your continued support for our mission to improve the quality of life of all our children in hospitals and Bayt Abdullah.”

Burgan Bank’s support of this initiative falls under its full-fledged community program entitled ‘ENGAGE’ – Together to be the change. This program sheds light on important aspects affecting every segment of the society by promoting social welfare through educational, environmental, cultural, social and health initiatives. Burgan Bank’s approach to ‘ENGAGE’ begins with a vital principle that as a Kuwaiti financial institution, its conduct and policies should be aligned with the needs and interests of the society.