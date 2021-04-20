KUWAIT: Burgan Bank recently concluded its sponsorship of the Al-Ahmadi Governorate’s school art competition “Nabeek Salem”. Conducted in compliance with the current health regulations in the Governorate’s Office, the award ceremony was organized by the Al-Ahmadi Governorate under the patronage of the Governor of Ahmadi Sheikh Fawaz Al-Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. The successful live broadcast of the virtual exhibition displayed the creative artworks of nearly 500 students from across 150 schools.

In addition to uplifting the local education sector, sponsorship of the art contest comes as part of Burgan Bank’s corporate social responsibility to ensure the overall welfare of the community. The one-of-a-kind contest acknowledged the volunteers’ efforts and celebrated the successful campaign that helped contribute to raising awareness on the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic and importance in practicing preventive measures such as getting vaccinated to achieve community immunity.

The Organizing Committee awarded three winners from each academic level whose nine art pieces best represented the cause. All of the drawings and paintings were reviewed carefully by the Screening and Judging Committee formed by the Technical Art Education Supervision in the Educational Area. The competition that was organized online via the ‘Teams’ educational platform, also reflected the commitment of the students and their families who were eager to spread the message and improve the current situation.

The Governor of Ahmadi, Sheikh Fawaz Al-Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah added that he was proud of the Al-Ahmadi Governorates perseverance in carrying out its societal and national obligations to tackle the rise of the pandemic with the aid of many governmental, community and volunteering agencies, noting that the “Nabeek Salem” art competition was an impressive initiative.

Sheikh Fawaz Al-Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah thanked Burgan Bank for its pursuit of supporting sustainable development through joint collaborations and many community-driven activities with the Al-Ahmadi Governorate. Hessa Hussain Al-Najadah, Manager – Public Relations at Burgan Bank, said: “We are delighted to have supported and been part of another positive and strong campaign in partnership with the Al-Ahmadi Governorate for the second consecutive year.

The theme of the “Nabeek Salem” art competition was designed based on the need of the hour as the key to protecting the people of Kuwait and enabling prevention is through the vaccination. Burgan Bank’s empowering ethos ‘Driven by you…Motivated by Sustainability’, guides our CSR efforts in helping various segments of the community and delivering real change.”

Najadah concluded: “Burgan Bank would like to thank the Al-Ahmadi Governorate and Al-Ahmadi’s Supervision of Art Education for their efforts and congratulate all of the winners for their inspiring artworks.” The bank’s support of this initiative falls under its dynamic full-fledged community program entitled ‘ENGAGE’ – Together to be the change.

This program sheds light on important aspects affecting every segment of the society by promoting social welfare through educational, cultural and health driven initiatives. Burgan Bank’s approach to ‘ENGAGE’ begins with a vital principle that as a leading Kuwaiti financial institution, its conduct and policies should be aligned with the needs and interests of the community.