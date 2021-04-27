KUWAIT: Since its establishment in 1977, Burgan Bank has sought to influence a positive change in the community. Stepping beyond its banking activities, Burgan Bank’s initiatives contribute to the achievement of its social responsibility’s strategy and vision, aiming to the advance the country as a whole and serve the community better through impactful humanitarian efforts. The Bank’s continuous support to the Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital (KACCH) and Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice Care (BACCH) for the second consecutive decade is a perfect example of this commitment to the nation’s welfare.

Throughout their 20-year long partnership, Burgan Bank was keen to align with the KACCH and BACCH mission and purpose. The Bank’s participation in KACCH and BACCH activities falls under the framework of sustaining the leading NGOs’ growth and success to enhance their prominent role catered towards providing care to hospitalized children, which resulted in a long history of remarkable achievements.

Burgan Bank’s contributions have helped support the development of healthcare and pediatric facilities in several hospitals where KACCH provides its services. Through the annual donations, KACCH has been able to recruit, train, and educate Child Life Specialists and expand the reach of its Child Life Programmers in Kuwait.

Today, KACCH and BACCH are considered among the largest charitable institutions in the country, assisting children and their families to fund treatment and recovery from serious diseases and providing palliative care services for fatal illnesses, further to helping them overcome stress and negative effects of hospitalization.

Commenting on this partnership, Manager – Public Relations, Hessa Hussain Al-Najadah said: “It is with great pleasure that we celebrate 20 years of distinguished partnership with the Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital (KACCH) and Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice Care (BACCH). Throughout the past years, the two associations did not spare any effort in delivering their noble mission and providing full support to the children and their families during their arduous journey dealing with challenging medical cases.

As part of its social responsibility, Burgan Bank will continue to play its role effectively in making people’s lives better as this remains a top priority. Today, we would like to reiterate our continuous support to KACCH and BACCH in order to enable them to fulfill their responsibilities.”

Dr Hilal Al-Sayer, President of KACCH and BACCH, said: “On behalf of the Board of Directors of KACCH and BACCH, it gives me great pleasure to thank Burgan Bank for its 20 years of continued and loyal Sponsorship of the KACCH Child Life programs in hospitals in Kuwait. Over the years, your contributions have supported the development of the Child Life profession in Kuwait, enabling our Child Life Specialists to help children and their families cope with their healthcare experiences, now in seven government hospitals. We very much appreciate and thank you for your continued support.”

As part of this partnership and with the aim to nurture its in-house sense of social responsibility, Burgan Bank has been engaging its employees through regular visits to the pediatric wards of several hospitals including Al-Amiri Hospital, Makki Juma Hospital, and Al-Adan Hospital during Ramadan and other occasions.

In this context, Burgan Bank has launched its full-fledged community program entitled ‘ENGAGE’ – Together to be the change, which sheds light on important aspects affecting every society segment by promoting social welfare through continuous educational, cultural, social, and health initiatives.