Brother attempts to kill brother in Mutlaa

KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti attempted to kill his brother in Mutlaa due to family disputes by setting his tent ablaze while he was inside. Police received a call about the fire in Mutlaa and they responded along with firemen, who put out the blaze. The suspect’s brother has lodged a complaint.

Love gone bad

A Kuwaiti complained against a person known to her who attempted to break down her door and ended up damaging it. The suspect escaped before police arrived. The citizen called the police around dawn yesterday about a person attempting to forcibly enter her flat. Police arrived and found the door was damaged, so they asked her to go to the police station and lodge a complaint. She said that she had previous relations with the man, but after a while she discovered his intentions were bad, so she dumped him. But he continued to call her until his attempted break-in. Police are investigating the matter.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun