By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis along with officials from the British Embassy visited the Public Authority for Manpower’s labor shelter in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh yesterday. They were welcomed by the director of the international relations department and other officials from PAM.

The delegation witnessed the procedures of accepting workers at the shelter and the role of governmental institutions at the center. The delegation also reviewed the services provided by the shelter to female workers, which include legal, health and psychological services. During the visit, PAM officials provided all information and statistics of workers staying at the shelter, in addition to answering all questions of the visiting delegation.

The ambassador along with the delegation praised the rehabilitation services provided by the shelter and the efforts of the staff, who provide social protection and care to the residents of the shelter, in addition to legal protection. PAM officials explained this shelter is the first-of-its-kind in the region for expat workers in terms of services provided and capacity. The visiting delegation thanked the staff of the shelter for their great job.