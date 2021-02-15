KUWAIT: The British Ambassador to Kuwait Michael Davenport sent the following message to the press following a visit to Al-Qurain Martyrs Museum yesterday: “Kuwait celebrates this month the 30th anniversary of the liberation of Kuwait. I thought it would be fitting to mark this occasion with a visit to one of the symbols of Kuwaiti resistance during this period and that is Al-Qurain Martyrs Museum.

I would like to thank Dr Kamel Al-Abduljaleel, the Secretary General of NCCAL for hosting us during this visit. The story of Al-Qurain martyrs is the story of courage and self-sacrifice in the face of military might. It is a story, which will inspire Kuwaitis for many generations to come.

“The story of the Kuwaiti resistance is the story of the Kuwaiti people who stood up to the invading force to defend their families and country. Al-Qurain martyrs museum reflects this spirit of resistance and sacrifice. I’m honored to visit this museum to remember what happened during that day of February 1991 shortly before the liberation of Kuwait.

“The UK deployed over 50,000 troops, which was the largest single deployment since the Second World War. The British forces along with other allies entered Kuwait on February 24 to liberate Kuwait after seven long months of occupation. On the same day a group of 12 Kuwaiti men were martyred in Al-Qurain. 47 British personnel also lost their lives in the battle to liberate Kuwait and I’m proud that the sacrifice of those military personnel and the 12 Kuwaitis in Al-Qurain as well as other Kuwaitis and other nationalities was rewarded with the liberation of Kuwait and its people.

“The British involvement in the liberation of Kuwait is another episode in history where the UK sent forces to defend Kuwait. The UK sent forces to defend Kuwait against a possible Iraqi military intervention in 1961. The British involvement in 1961 and 1991 reflects the UK’s strong commitment to Kuwait’s security and stability.

“While we remember the liberation of Kuwait, we also remember the suffering of the Kuwaiti people and the destruction of so much of their property and natural resources. The Kuwaitis with the support of friends and allies have won the war, but they have also won the battle of reconstruction thanks to their determination and fighting spirit.

“The visit to Al-Qurain martyrs museum gave me the opportunity to remember the past and reflect on how the Kuwaitis and the British fought shoulder to shoulder to liberate Kuwait. But we also build on this glorious past by enhancing current defense cooperation between the two countries. Both the UK and Kuwait have excellent defense relations, which are reflected in joint exercises and other forms of defense cooperation.

“I would like to conclude with the words of HM the Queen when she said ‘our relationship runs deep and the United Kingdom is proud to have played its part in Kuwait’s recent history.’ As we played our role in Kuwait’s recent history with the liberation of Kuwait, we are determined to play our role in Kuwait’s future for many years to come.”