By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Breast cancer makes up 40 percent of all cancers affecting women in Kuwait, an official said yesterday, noting that around 602 cancer cases are registered in Kuwait every year. “We work in harmony to achieve the goal of increasing cancer awareness, and the voluntary humanitarian work is the goal of all who participated and supported our efforts in this field,” said Dr Khaled Ahmad Al-Saleh Chairman of Cancer Aware Nation (CAN) during an event held to announce the conclusion of the organization’s breast cancer awareness month activities. The event took place at the Kuwait Writers Association, and also saw distribution of prizes for the short story contest which was organized by CAN.

“The attendance of our partners of success gives us confidence that we are on the right path of awareness which can achieve our goals of increasing a healthy culture in our society, reduce the cancer percentages and increase recovery by early detection,” Dr Saleh said during the ceremony.

The ceremony was sponsored by Sheikha Suad Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, who was represented by Sheikha Fadheela Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. In a speech during the event, Sheikha Fadheela said humanitarian campaigns deserve respect and stressed the importance of maintaining the art of short stories which she described as the “entertaining art”.

She thanked the Kuwait Writers Association and CAN for their close partnership. Secretary General of the Kuwait Writers Association Dr Khaled Ramadhan said he was glad to cooperate with CAN in organizing the short story contest which aimed to spread awareness about breast cancer.