Bowling association holds virtual meeting

Sheikh Talal Al-Mohammad

KUWAIT: President of International and Asian Bowling Associations, Chairman of Kuwait Bowling Club Sheikh Talal Al-Mohammad thanked all members of the executive bureau of the International Association of the game for their constructive cooperation in order to enhance the game.

He said the international bowling community is working in total consensus between all members in manner that helps in achieving ambitions that aim at spreading the game further around the world.

Sheikh Mohamnad said the International Bowling Association’s executive bureau held a virtual meeting (online) and amended some rules to allow for flexible dealings with any emergency or pandemic such as the current situation.

The bureau adopted the candidacy for executive posts by the contenants to be direct without having to refer to the heads of contenants which allows for more freedom to those who find themselves competent and meet the conditions to declare his candidacy without restrictions.

Sheikh Mohammad said the bureau decided to give players a seat through elections by all players worldwide, adding that this will attract those with developed ideas and who will reflect the hopes and visions of players about the future of the game.