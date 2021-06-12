Following up with its strategy towards globalization, Boutiqaat announces its partnership with the Italian professional cosmetics brand KIKO MILANO.

Boutiqaat, the eCommerce pioneer in the Middle East, has recently launched KIKO MILANO, a renowned Italian cosmetic and skin care products company.

KIKO MILANO is another unique addition to Boutiqaat’ s esteemed collection of internationally known brands, a move driven solely by the popular demand from their customers. This partnership is a strategic step forward towards globalization, fulfilling the company’s vision and ambition to offering best-in-class products.

KIKO MILANO features a range of cutting-edge makeup, face and body treatments that are safe and effective, and have won the hearts and trust of many women of all ages.

KIKO MILANO has a distinctive edge that revolves around its aesthetic appeal, function, and essence, staring from their eye-catching color palettes to the exclusive blends, and impeccable skincare collection. Each product is developed and created by skillful hands of professionals, backed by in-depth research dedicated to achieving eminence, making KIKO MILANO shine as a bright star among many other well-known international brands in the cosmetic industry.