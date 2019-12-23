KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan, as well as officials from the Kuwaiti Capital Markets Authority, Boursa Kuwait, Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority and Permanent Committee for Streamlining Business Environment and Enhancing Competitiveness in Kuwait. – Amiri Diwan

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Nasser Al-Roudhan, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners and Managing Director of Kuwaiti Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Dr Ahmad Abdulrahman Al-Melhem, CEO of Boursa Kuwait Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi and members of the CMA, on the event of Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) for Europe Australia and Far East (EAFE) announcing the upgrade of Boursa Kuwait to the emerging market category. His Highness the Amir commended the efforts exerted to make this great achievement by those responsible for it from all sides, which contributes to supporting the national economy and enhances its position locally and internationally, advancing the Kuwaiti market globally.

His Highness the Amir also received Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Streamlining Business Environment and Enhancing Competitiveness in Kuwait (PCK) Sheikh Dr Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and its members, on the occasion of Kuwait entering the list of ten countries that improved most in the Ease of Doing Business Index 2020 issued by the World Bank. His Highness the Amir expressed admiration for the efforts made by those responsible for this achievement and working towards enhancing investment and economic opportunities.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir received Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received Abdulrahman Nimesh Al-Nimesh, the head of the Public Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazahah), along with the visiting Head of Egyptian Administrative Control Authority (ACA) Major General Sherif Seif Al-Din Hussien.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received the former Minister of Social Affairs Saad Ibrahim Al-Kharaz, the ex-Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Services Dr Jenan Mohsen Ramadan Boushehri, former Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr Hamed Mohammad Al-Azmi and former Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Fahad Ali Zayed Al-Shula. Amiri Diwan Affairs Deputy Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah attended the meetings.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received the former ministers at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness praised their efforts and contributions in carrying out their responsibilities with dedication and sincerity, expressing his appreciation for the energetic efforts during their tenure as well as, wishing them continuous success. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. – KUNA