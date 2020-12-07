Chadwick Boseman

Robert Downey Jr. says Chadwick Boseman “truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero”. The ‘Black Panther’ star passed away in August at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, and on Sunday, he was posthumously honored with the Hero of the Ages award at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The award – which recognizes stars who are heroes both on and off screen – was presented to the late actor by two members of his Marvel family, Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr, and the latter described Chadwick as an “icon”.

Robert said: “The second you first saw him onscreen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable. “There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman. Mr. Boseman truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero. His impact as a groundbreaking leading man, as an icon on screen … it won’t be quantified by the box office records he broke but by the legion of fans who will celebrate him for many years to come. “He was the most heroic when just being Chad. That’s when he was bigger than anyone he played onscreen.” And Don went on to praise Chadwick’s “incredible power to unify people”.

He added: “With every role he created a new legion of fans. He has an incredible power to unify people. The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose – and that will be his legacy.” The posthumous honor comes as Chadwick was recently announced as the recipient of the actor tribute at the 2021 Gotham Awards, where his ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ co-star Viola Davis will be honored with the actress equivalent. Chadwick is also only the second actor to receive a tribute posthumously, after James Gandolfini in 2013.

Kevin Bacon, Gal Gadot and the late Chadwick Boseman were among those honored at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time. The ‘Footloose’ star appeared in a box with real-life goats at the ceremony on Sunday to quip about being crowned the winner of the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) Dance Your A** Off accolade for his “life-changing” role as Ren McCormack in the 1984 dance movie classic. In his speech, Kevin said: “Oh wow. I can’t believe it. I’m so excited to be winning this golden GOAT award for dancing my a** off all those years ago. “I am truly honored.

“I just want to say thank you to Herb Ross (director), Craig Zadan (producer) and Dean Pitchford (screenplay) for giving me the opportunity to be in that life-changing movie. “And also I want to thank Lynne Taylor-Corbett, who taught me all those GOAT-worthy moves all those years ago.” Turning to the goats, Kevin said: “Guys, we’ve got a golden GOAT, can you believe it?”

Elsewhere, Gal was named the first-ever recipient of the GOAT She-Ro prize for her star turn as Wonder Woman in Patty Jenkins’ 2017 movie of the same name, which has a sequel, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, on the way. She said: “Thank you so much MTV for honoring me with the first-ever golden GOAT She-Ro award. It has been one of the greatest joys in my life to play this character.

“She means so much to me and I know how much she is loved by all of her fans, so to be part of her legacy is truly, truly, truly special. “I am so excited for Wonder Woman fans around the world to take this next journey with me in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’. “I can hardly believe we can finally get to experience it, but I think you will feel it has been worth the wait.”

The Vanessa Hudgens-hosted ceremony also saw Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair re-create their iconic kiss in ‘Cruel Intentions’, as they picked up the GOAT Legendary Lip Lock award. Kevin Hart was named GOAT Comedy Giant and rom-com favorites Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler were crowned GOAT Dynamic Duo for their three flicks; ’50 First Dates’, ‘The Wedding Singer’ and ‘Blended’.

Scream Queen was handed to ‘Halloween’ legend Jamie Lee Curtis, William Zabka’s portrayal of Johnny Lawrence in ‘The Karate Kid’ landed him Zero to Hero, and Heartbreaking Breakup went to Jason Segel and Kristen Bell for ‘Forgetting Sarah Jane Marshall’. The 90-minute special also featured guest appearances from the likes of Neve Campbell, Sofia Carson and Lily Collins. – Bangshowbiz