NEW YORK: A Kuwaiti diplomat said that policies leading to the closure of borders as part of measures to contain the Omicron variant may prevent dialogue and efforts to share peace between all nations. Advisor at the Kuwaiti permanent delegation to the UN headquarters in New York Faisal Al-Enezi called on all countries to reinforce cooperation and face challenges together, commending UN efforts to hold a meeting in January to formulate a plan to distribute, in a just manner, the COVID-19 vaccines globally. His statements came in a speech to a UN General Assembly session on the culture of peace late Monday.

At the beginning of his speech, Enezi indicated that Kuwait supports the proliferation of the culture of peace worldwide. He further called for eliminating extremism, hate, and violence, stressing that all UN member states should work together to promote peace in the world and teach future generations about this noble concept.

Enezi also renewed Kuwait’s support to all initiatives and efforts to bolster international cooperation under the umbrella of the UN. Kuwait supports the UN Secretariat’s efforts to achieve sustainable goals for future generations, he said, adding that his country was in favor of holding a conference for the future and youth of the world at the nearest possible opportunity. He noted that Kuwait always supported dialogue and understanding amongst religions and ideologies, affirming that the constitution of Kuwait guaranteed freedom of religion and expression.

The State of Kuwait had established a high committee to bolster understanding in society and fight extremism in all its forums, the diplomat affirmed, saying that even during the pandemic, forums, sessions, and meetings were held on social media platform to counter extremism and boost peace and understanding. – KUNA