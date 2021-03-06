KUWAIT: The people of the Bohra community residing in the State of Kuwait launched a blood donation campaign on the occasion of the National Day and Liberation Day at the Salwa Sabah Al-Ahmad Center in the Al-Sabah Health District, in the belief of the community members to participate and provide assistance in society and in their second homeland, the State of Kuwait.

The representative of the Sultan of Bohra in Kuwait, Sheikh Yahya Badri, encouraged and thanked the community for their participation in the donation and urged them to donate in the future as well.