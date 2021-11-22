KUWAIT: Boeing has announced the opening of a new office in Kuwait, through the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) under the country’s Direct Investment Law. The office will be led by managing director Ret Brigadier General Musaed Al-Hawli. The Kuwait Boeing office is located in the heart of the city and is set to open its doors in 2021. The office was inaugurated by Kuljit Ghata-Aura, Boeing president in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region and Musaed Al-hawli, Boeing managing director for Kuwait. Local responsibilities aligned to the office will include support for all Boeing’s business units: Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Defense, Space & Security and Global Services.

“Boeing’s relationship with Kuwait is an important one that has lasted decades and resulted in fruitful outcomes for both the country and the enterprise. Our new office will enable us to better serve our local customers and stakeholders while creating a solid base for future growth,” said Kuljit. “It’s an exciting step for Boeing in Kuwait.” For over 50 years, Boeing has closely collaborated with Kuwait, providing a broad range of products and services to meet its commercial and military needs.

Boeing is a contributor to Kuwait’s Vision 2035 through investments in the community and aviation sector. The partnership began in 1968 when Kuwait Airways Company took delivery of three 707 jetliners. The airline has since operated almost every type of Boeing commercial airplane produced. Boeing’s relationship with the Kuwait Air Force (KAF) started in 1974, with an order of 36 A-4KU Skyhawks. Since then, Boeing has maintained a strong relationship with the KAF.

Defense, Space & Security products provided to Kuwait include AH-64D Apaches, F/A-18C/D Hornets, C-17s, F/A-18 weapons tactics trainers and Harpoon Block IC missiles. In addition, Boeing maintains a presence in Kuwait with Apache post-production support personnel, F/A-18 sustainment and training services, C-17 field service engineers, maintenance and logistics support services.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top US exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing’s diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company’s core values of safety, quality and integrity.