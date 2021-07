KUWAIT: BNK Automotive, the official dealer of Volvo in Kuwait, announced gifting a brand-new Volvo vehicle to Kuwait’s skeet shooter Abdullah Al-Rashidi after he won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday.

BNK Automotive President Bader Al-Kharafi congratulated Rashidi “on this great achievement that deserves all praise,” announcing that the company would gift the car to Rashidi in recognition of his achievement.