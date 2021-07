KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem yesterday received visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the delegation accompanying him. According to Al-Dustour news network, the meeting saw the discussion of bilateral ties, as well as latest regional developments. MP Ahmad Al-Hamad and US Ambassador to the country Alina Romanowski attended the reception before the visiting delegation’s tour of the parliament building. – KUNA