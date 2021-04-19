KUWAIT: Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) recently welcomed the Kuwait Blind Association’s Board Members, Fahad Al-Enzi and Mohammed Al-Abdullah, who handed a token of appreciation to Fawzy Al-Thunayan, ABK’s General Manager of Board Affairs, for ABK’s contribution towards its 2021 Ramadan relief packages.

The contribution from ABK will assist Kuwait Blind Association to provide relief packages containing necessary items to 50 disadvantaged visually impaired families during the holy month of Ramadan. ABK’s support falls under the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, which aims to promote equality among Kuwait’s communities.