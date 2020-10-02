KUWAIT: Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bhutan to Kuwait Tshering Gyaltshen Penjor released the following statement, expressing condolences on the passing of the late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

“On behalf of the members of the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Kuwait, I express my personal sympathy, heartfelt and deepest condolences to the government and the people of Kuwait on the sad passing of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah; an exemplary leader and the Amir of humanitarian known for his political wisdom, diplomacy and humanitarian effort.

“Under the wise leadership of His Highness, Kuwait has not only achieved peace, progress and prosperity but also a high international standing in the global community. His Highness leaves behind a legacy of outstanding contributions to the advancement of peace and stability. The demise of His Highness is a great loss not only to Kuwait but also to the international community. “Bhutan highly values its friendship with Kuwait which is based on mutual goodwill, trust and respect that has been fostered by our leaders at the highest political levels and nurtures by our people over the years. The people of Bhutan had the utmost love, respect and admiration for His Highness Sheikh Sabah.

“The late Amir Sheikh Sabah was a good friend of Bhutan and contributed greatly to strengthening relations between Bhutan and Kuwait. To honor His Highness, the Royal Government of Bhutan has decided to fly the Bhutanese National flag at half-mast on September 30, 2020 across the country and in the Bhutanese embassies, missions and consulates abroad.

“His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan, offered prayers and Karmi Tonchoe (thousand butter lamps) for His Highness the late Amir of Kuwait in Samdrupjonghar, as His Majesty is on a tour to the southeastern region of the country. Prayers were conducted by the people of Bhutan across the nation to pray for the departed soul to rest in peace in paradise. “In this hour of grief, we convey our deepest condolences, sympathy and deep sorrow to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, members of Al-Sabah family, government of Kuwait and to the friendly people of Kuwait. May the departed soul rest in peace and the people of Kuwait be granted fortitude and strength during this time of grief.”