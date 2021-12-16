KUWAIT: ‘Better Together 2022’ aims to bring together and strengthen the bond between Huawei and the media & partners. The idea of Better Together 2022 is acknowledging the fact that unity and togetherness can lead to success. Therefore, Huawei will take this opportunity to announce the continuation of presenting and promoting its sustainable and high-efficiency innovations with the continuous support of the media & Partners to achieve the Slogan for 2022 i.e. Better Together 2022 and it’s an occasion that encourages the same perception. At the event held in Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa, Huawei had everyone looking forward for this concept together with the launch of new Huawei Watch GT 3 Moon Phase Collection II.

There is more than enough to be thrilled about this smartwatch. It brings elegance and luxury to smartwatches with the new Moon Phase Collection II and innovative design. The unbelievable battery life of up to 14 days made us very excited. Then there are the all-day health and the disciplined fitness features as well as the convenient life assistant. And, it can connect with Huawei devices as well as other Android and iOS devices.

Jason Jiang, General Manager of CBG Kuwait Representative Office said: “Huawei will continue its commitment to develop meaningful innovative products and services that truly impact people’s lives in a positive way. This is our promise to our customers, and we will continue to have the same drive and energy to innovate and engineer the market with leading products and services. Now we will also focus and do huge investments on Consumer Business Group B2B. We believe that there is enormous potential of revenue growth and we will make it a big success with our partners. We will work together to achieve it.”

The Huawei Watch GT 3

Huawei launched its next generation smartwatch, Huawei Watcht GT 3 Moonphase Collection II 46mm and 42mm. Delivering an upgraded, more powerful, and convenient user experience, the new Huawei Watch GT 3 is more dynamic and intelligent. On top of its fashionable appearance, comprehensive upgrades, and new interface design, it also comes with accurate health and fitness monitoring with TruSeen 5.0+, 14-day battery life with new design, and an Intelligent Dynamic Adjustment Plan. The brand-new Huawei Watch GT 3 is another breakthrough in health monitoring and scientific training. It is designed to make life easier and more convenient for consumers, as well as help them to achieve fitness goals using scientific data. Health and fitness monitoring has always been one of our wearables’ core strengths and this time, Huawei is providing a comprehensive upgrade to the GT series, with the addition of the new TruSeen 5.0+.