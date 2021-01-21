KUWAIT: Ambassador of Belgium to Kuwait Leo Peeters visited the Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex at the invitation of President of Arab and Kuwait Tennis Federations Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah. The ambassador toured the tennis facilities in the complex, the most important of which is the Rafa Nadal Academy Kuwait, and indoor and outdoor courts.

Peeters was impressed with what he saw, saying it was among the best tennis courts in the world. He lauded the efforts of investors that brought the project into existence. The ambassador thanked Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber for his invitation, adding that he will make more visits in the future.