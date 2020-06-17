By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Beaches in Kuwait are state property and considered public spaces, according to an official from Kuwait Municipality. “According to the municipal law, beaches should stay open and no one has the right to restrict access to them. This is supervised by the Municipality, which is responsible for cleaning beaches through contracts with cleaning companies,” Abdullah from the Municipality call center told Kuwait Times.

During the total curfew, people were only allowed two hours of walking in their area. So many Salwa residents crossed Al-Tawoun Street and walked along the seaside. But in several sections, homes are built by the sea. Further down in Messila, residents have pushed back against the use of the beach by people not living in the area by closing access and even warning visitors that the beaches are private and that they will call the police on anyone who doesn’t belong there.

Those living in the area have used vehicles to block the parking near the beach or even planted shrubbery to deter non-residents from using the beach. Recently, Kuwait Times witnessed moves by local residents to block public access to a beach in Messila.

Several years ago, the Municipality formed demolition teams to investigate and remove all buildings and structures on state property, including any extensions of housing, fencing and other structures onto beaches around Kuwait.

Khaled Al-Mohsen, a former head of one of the Municipality’s demolition teams, recalls having problems in the same area previously. The teams removed many violations including demolishing a complete villa that was built on state property in the area, he noted. The cement barricades of the emergency teams are still found in the area.

The emergency team that was formed by the Cabinet to demolish all violations on state property was dissolved in Feb 2019. Yet people can still report any encroachment on state property to the Municipality by calling the hotline #139 or sending a WhatsApp message on +965/2472-7732, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If someone has a complaint, they can send it to the number above. The complaint will be reviewed and sent to the governorate in charge according to the location. Then the complainant will receive an answer. “We have inspectors who are in charge of dealing with such complaints of violations of state property,” Abdullah said.