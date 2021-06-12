KUWAIT: In line with its corporate social responsibility and under the patronage of Al-Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Fawaz Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Burgan Bank recently concluded the “Second Ahmadi Governorate Blood Donation Campaign” in collaboration with the Department of Blood Transfusion Services at the Ministry of Health.

Held with the aim of raising national awareness of the importance of donating blood throughout the year to support the Blood Bank as well as its life-saving impact, the blood donation campaign was held at the Headquarters of the Cooperative Blood Transfusion Center at Al-Adan Hospital under the slogan “A drop of your blood… a life for others”. The organizers were keen to apply precautionary measures and take all necessary preventive actions to ensure everyone’s safety in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Manager – Public Relations at Burgan Bank, Ms Hessa Hussain Al-Najadah said: “As part of our ongoing social responsibility and commitment to the health sector in Kuwait, Burgan Bank is proud to have sponsored and supported the second Ahmadi Governorate blood donation campaign entitled “A Drop of Your Blood… a life for others”. We are thrilled about the success of this campaign, organized for the second year in a row by Al Ahmadi Governorate and we are grateful for every effort made.

This year, a large number of donors participated and contributed to saving the lives of many patients who are in dire need of blood transfusions, reflecting their humanitarian and noble acts. Given the current circumstances and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, everyone adhered to the preventive measures and we have succeeded in preserving a large amount of blood supply. Burgan Bank will continue to cultivate a culture of voluntary blood donation within the community, to become a source of life for all patients and aid those in need of a drop of blood.

Director of the Technical Office in Ahmadi Governorate and the General Supervisor of the campaign, Ibrahim Al-Fodri stated that the campaign celebrates ‘World Blood Donor Day’ and that the slogan reflects their ongoing mission to saving many lives by increasing storage and creating a sustainable blood supply at the blood bank. “I would like to thank all of the officials, the civil society and other volunteers for their hard work and commitment to continuing to support our humanitarian goal, especially after the success of the first campaign that was organized in October 2020.”

Burgan Bank’s support of this initiative falls under its dynamic full-fledged community program entitled ‘ENGAGE’ – Together to be the change. This program sheds light on important aspects affecting every segment of the society by promoting social welfare through educational, cultural and health driven initiatives. Burgan Bank’s approach to ‘ENGAGE’ begins with a vital principle that as a leading Kuwaiti financial institution, its conduct and policies should be aligned with the needs and interests of the community.