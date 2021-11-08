MANAMA: Bahrain Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifah stressed yesterday the importance of enhancing integration and supporting the development process in the GCC countries. This came during a meeting of the Crown Prince with finance ministers of the GCC’s countries participating in the 114 session of the financial and economic cooperation committee hosted by Kingdom of Bahrain, in the presence of the GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf, Bahraini news Agency (BNA) reported.

He stressed the keenness to continue working to achieve the desired goals in accordance with the visions of their Majesties and Highnesses, leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, wishing the ministers all the success in their meeting.

Meanwhile, the GCC finance ministers expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Bahraini Crown Prince for his keenness to strengthen the GCC development process at all levels. They praised the good organization and preparations made for the success of the 114th meeting of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee, wishing the Kingdom of Bahrain further progress and prosperity. – KUNA