Kuwait goes back to school this coming week with most private schools kicking off and public schools starting as of 8 September. Families across the country spend thousands of dinars every year on school tuition, uniforms and supplies. – Photos by Fuad Al-Sheikh

It’s back to school time, and many parents are struggling and spending too much to buy special supplies and stock up for multiple children. But it’s possible to whittle the back-to-school budget down with a few tricks. Kuwait Times spoke with parents and teachers to learn more about smart hacks to minimize the cost of sending children back to school.



Rania Draghmah, 29, mother of a 10-year-old son, said a plain notebook or backpack costs much less than one decorated with popular cartoon characters. “I have noticed that supplies that have famous characters, especially if they are recently trending, will cost more than plain ones. The problem is that my child wants to be like his friends and not go to school with boring supplies. So I buy stickers and patches to decorate the supplies,” she said.



She adds that last year’s backpack can be updated for the new school year easily. “In my case, you can just remove the patches and replace them with whatever new character the kids have now become obsessed with,” Draghmah told Kuwait Times



Another great way to level up a plain colored backpack is to have a positive quote or saying embroidered on the backpack. Many tailoring shops can do this easily. But be warned not to put children’s names on their backpacks, as strangers may use this to become familiar with kids waiting for the bus or walking home.



Um Ali, 41, who has three children, said parents must not buy everything at once. “Your children will not be using every single item on the list during their first days at school. Sometimes I wait when the stores are trying to get rid of excess stuff by holding sales. In the first days of the new school year, things are expensive because they know we need them,” she said.



She revealed she swaps school uniforms with friends and family. “Children grow up quickly, so you are going to need several uniforms during their years at school. Swapping with family and friends or even saving the old uniform for your younger child will save you money,” Um Ali said. “Also, I’m a fan of handmade crafts. For example, last Ramadan I decorated the Girgian bags that kids give to teachers and classmates. I do similar things for my younger child to save money and make him more creative,” she explained.



Um Talia, a 28-year-old teacher, told Kuwait Times that sometimes schools do not need that many supplies. “The school is deceiving parents by obligating them to buy too much. The truth is that the school does not need them. They give us old supplies to use and stock the remaining at the school,” she said.



Alia Abdulraheem, 35, also a teacher, said she always checks for sales before she shops for her children. “I buy school supplies from stores that are running sales. They are always selling basics like crayons, folders and more for less. Also, at 100-fils stores, you can find basic supplies like folders, rulers, lunch bags and educational games cheaper than at popular stores,” she noted. Abdulraheem added the best hack is to wait until after the school year starts to stock up and buy supplies at clearance prices in larger quantities.



Its also good to prioritize the items as most needed. Children usually need notebooks and folders right away but some items won’t be used until later in the school year. If possible ask the teacher what supplies can be purchased at a later date and if you can stagger sending in supplies a bit at a time so that the children have what they need but you don’t have to buy all of it at once.

By Faten Omar