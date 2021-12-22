KUWAIT: The Undersecretary at Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Fareed Emadi yesterday announced the results of the winners of the ‘Safwat Al-Awael’ elite Holy Quran competition to select the best among first place winners in previous Holy Quran competitions held in Kuwait. This competition reflects the eminent care Kuwait offers to the Holy Quran, Emadi added in a speech he gave during a celebration held by the Ministry under the auspices of the Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Essa Al-Kandiri.

Meanwhile, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry for the Holy Quran and Islamic Studies, Dr Fahd Al-Janfawi added that the number of the participants are 15 men and 11 women who won first place in previous Holy Quran competitions. The winner of first place among female participants is Taibah Al-Hindi, who won KD 8,000 (about $26,400), while Abdul Rahman Al-Shuai’ won the first place among the male participants, gaining a prize of KD 8,000. —KUNA