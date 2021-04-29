Awqaf employees to return 29/04/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email KUWAIT: The government approved a Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs request to bring back 179 expatriate employees including imams and others who are stuck abroad, Al-Anbaa Arabic daily reported yesterday. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MoH vaccinates 4,400 employees of Kuwait Flour Mills Company NBK organizes ‘Graish’ event for employees KFH employees visit Silicon Valley as part of ‘Forsa Program’ MoH employees, dependents can fly directly to Kuwait IFAATU condemns measures taken against employees US court tells Uber and Lyft to classify drivers as employees E Paper 29th April 28/04/2021