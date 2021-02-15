KUWAIT: Deputy Director General for Kuwait International Airport Affairs Saleh Al-Fadaghi issued a circular to airlines operating at Kuwait airport that they will bear the cost of the PCR test of all passengers arriving at Kuwait airport through the “Kuwait-Mosafer” platform.

The circular mentioned that the decision implements the Cabinet’s order to impose institutional quarantine on all passengers arriving in Kuwait for seven days starting Feb 21, Al-Anbaa Arabic daily reported yesterday.

The circular added airlines must comply with the Council of Minister’s decisions and not allow passengers to board if they do not meet all requirements mentioned in the decision and haven’t registered on the said platform. Those in violation will face legal action.