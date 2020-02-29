DUBAI: AVEVA, global leader in engineering and industrial software, announced an important update to its AVEVA E3D(tm) design software that addresses the specific needs of the marine sector. Designed with the most up-to-date user interface principles and best practices, intuitive and easy to use AVEVA E3D(tm) Design software combines the latest three-dimensional graphics and user interface technologies with state-of-the-art data management.

This software increases shipping vessel design and accelerates retrofits of ships to reduce emissions. The new capabilities demonstrate AVEVA’s continued proactive innovation for the International Maritime Organization’s new emissions regulations, IMO 2020, providing new tools to anticipate market needs and offering new capabilities and greater efficiency.

Greater efficiency

Technology for new shipping vessels is rapidly changing as companies consolidate, regulations become ever more rigorous and shipyards globally face challenges from increasing competition.

Shipbuilding excellence is heavily reliant on design-to-production, agility and efficiency across all project streams, effective resource management and design quality leading to right-first-time, error-free production. AVEVA’s new capabilities tailored to the marine sector will address these requirements and also include the first release of the AVEVA Hull Basic Design Module.

This module is used for the preliminary design of a ship’s hull structure, and supports key decisions regarding naval architectural characteristics, space management, outfitting design and drawings. AVEVA’s new module represents the most integrated 3D environment for working with as-built and as-designed data in the marine market.

Ravi Gopinath, COO, AVEVA, said: “With this latest software release, AVEVA is responding to the ever-growing and changing needs of ship owners and shipyards the world over. Meeting sustainability goals, maximizing business agility and improving operational performance calls for integrated design and engineering tools that can streamline the process, improve speed and remove cost and complexity to rapidly address these market imperatives. Using our new software, marine operators will now be able to realize up to 40% gains in engineering efficiency while moving to operating paradigms that will ultimately help protect the environment.”

AVEVA is the market leader in three-dimensional design and engineering software and works with the world’s top 10 shipyards and vessel owners. This latest software innovation builds on the recent AVEVA Unified Engineering launch which introduced capabilities bringing together design and engineering data with 3D design tools for industrial users.