Kuwait has sequestered an unknown number of people returning to the country from neighboring Iran after 3 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country.



The people have been quarantined at the Kout Beach Hotel in Mangaf which is surrounded by health officials and ministry of interior special forces.



Earlier arrivals were checked and allowed to go to their homes.



Photos by @yasseralzayyat / KuwaitTimes



