KUWAIT: Minister of Education Saud Al-Harbi attends a press conference yesterday. — Photo by Fouad Al-Shaikh

By A Saleh

KUWAIT: The State Audit Bureau urged the Ministry of Education (MoE) to investigate 15 financial violations and report back with the results, said informed sources. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the sources explained that MoE’s educational constructions and planning sector had committed the majority of the violations in the form of tenders and extending contracts for repairing and maintaining air-conditioning and ventilation systems at MoE buildings and various schools, in addition to construction and maintenance of Ahmadi educational area buildings and schools. The sources added that some of the violations had been repeatedly committed for several years, starting with the 1982-1983 school year.

Religious values

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Saud Al-Harbi said yesterday that his ministry would unremittingly stick to religious and ethical values and constants while seeking to revamp curricula and stay abreast of technological advancement. During his maiden press briefing since he took over, Harbi, who doubles as Minister of Higher Education, said that the ministry’s approach is part of the state’s policy and vision for national development. “The ministry will observe values and principles, chiefly human rights and dignity, which is above all considerations, irrespective of sects, beliefs and races,” the ministry said. He pointed out that an education revamp blueprint was in the offing and would be subject to further deliberations and discussions with competent bodies. However, the minister hoped that a national document of educational policy would be created by the entire society mainly involving the National Assembly and the Cabinet. Harbi vowed that he would do his utmost to promote everything that could contribute to beefing and cementing national unity and identity and keeping social and ethical constants and values intact.

Contracts to be investigated

Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Rana Al-Fares authorized a committee from the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) to review the points included in the grilling motion filed against her predecessor Jenan Bushehri before she resigned from office, well-informed sources said. Fares urged committee members to investigate the contracts of companies that had executed controversial projects in both ministries without being fined for exceeding execution schedules and violating the specifications agreed upon, said the sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The sources added that some companies had been previously referred to the prosecution by a Cabinet investigation committee, which investigated the matter and cleared it. Nine companies and engineering firms will be subjected to investigations, the sources said, adding that the final report is expected within three months, which will then be referred to the parliament for further discussion.

Meanwhile, the sources said MPW’s mega projects’ sector has no plans to offer any new projects for bidding in the next five years with the exception of seven new contracts within the first phase of Mubarak Port project involving linking the port’s first phase with the current road on Boubyan island, a container yard, customs and services area, building the administrative buildings and labor accommodation, supplying and installing handling gear, linking the port with the navigation canal at Khor Abdullah and developing the estuary itself.

Naturalization

The government is currently preparing a new list of people to be granted Kuwaiti citizenship, said government sources, noting that the list was being prepared before the previous Cabinet resigned, and that the new Cabinet will resume studying it to be issued within the next few months. Notably, the National Assembly had previously passed a law on granting citizenship to a maximum of 4,000 people in 2019, but the process was delayed due to the Cabinet’s resignation.

The sources explained that the first list will only include 700 names of veteran military bedoons and old Kuwait Oil Company staff, in addition to 150 children of Kuwaiti women, widows and divorcees. “This list will be listed on the parliament’s agenda in January to be reviewed by a special committee including elements from the supreme citizenship committee, army intelligence, state security and the illegal residents’ agency,” the sources explained, pointing out that lawmakers plan to propose a new bill to nationalize 4,000 people in 2020.

Mahboula crackdown

Ahmadi municipality inspectors and Interior Ministry forces raided a street market in Mahboula, where a number of illegal residents were arrested pending deportation. Kuwait Municipality Director Ahmad Al-Manfouhi said the campaign resulted in confiscating and destroying nine tons of inedible foodstuff and filing 21 citations to hawkers. “We will not just settle for cleaning Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh – inspection teams will be deployed in all governorates starting with Rai and Shuwaikh by the beginning of the year,” Manfouhi underlined.