Audit Bureau participates in GCC meeting

KUWAIT: President of State Audit Bureau (SAB) Faisal Al-Shaya underlined yesterday the importance of combating corruption with the utmost integrity and establishing an organization that would limit the spread of corruption. This came during the 17th meeting of accounting and auditing organization departments in GCC.

Shaya pointed out that SAB is preparing to sign a cooperation protocol with Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) in order to reinforce the principle of integrity and to protect the public money. Corruption is considered the first source of wealth wasting, and the first obstacle of countries progressing, he added. Shaya expressed his gratitude to all GCC countries for their part taking in consolation of the late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He also congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on taking the helm of power. In addition, he congratulated His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on taking the oath of office. Shaya also congratulated Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf, on the accession of his new post as Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council. – KUNA