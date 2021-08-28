KUWAIT: Pakistan Christian Welfare Association, Kuwait (PCWAK) organized a gathering for the newly-arrived health workers from Pakistan, and invited Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait Syed Sajjad Haider to attend the function as Chief Guest. Founder member and General Secretary PCWAK Saleem Karamat, in his welcome speech, appreciated the role of the Pakistani government in bringing the medical team to Kuwait, especially during the pandemic crises.

Ambassador Sajjad lauded the efforts of Pakistani paramedical staff in playing a positive role in Kuwait’s health sector, and their services to humanity. He informed the participants about achievements of Pakistan’s government in various fields. He advised the participants to work hard and build their positive image through dedication and professionalism in Kuwait. The function was also attended by few members of Hindu and Sikh community of Pakistan.

Ambreen Mustafa, the wife of the Ambassador of Pakistan and Patron of Pakistan Women Forum (PWF), thanked the organizers for their great efforts in bringing the community together. The event was concluded with prayers for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Kuwait.