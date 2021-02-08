KUWAIT: The parliamentary interior and defense committee rejected a proposal to increase traffic fines, Al-Qabas Arabic daily reported yesterday, During its meeting on Sunday, the committee discussed a proposed law to amend some rules of law 67/1967 with regards to traffic, in the presence of interior ministry representatives.

Committee Chairman MP Mubarak Al-Ajmi said the committee presented its objections to the government proposal to increase traffic fines, adding the committee will not allow increasing burdens on citizens more than what they are now. Ajmi said the committee received seven proposals with regards to amending the election law, which will be discussed tomorrow. He added the committee discussed the amendment of some residency law items during its meeting and voted on them.