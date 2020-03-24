KUWAIT: MPs are seen during a session of the National Assembly yesterday. – Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem expressed thanks yesterday to HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his directives and successful management of the coronavirus outbreak crisis. During a National Assembly session held yesterday, Ghanem voiced great appreciation of the tremendous efforts exerted by HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his team to fight the coronavirus challenge.

Ghanem also praised the Kuwaiti people’s unity and their support for their political leadership and government to implement all preventive and precautionary measures to contain the virus. He also sincerely thanked the MPs for their cooperation, support and sublimation, above any differences, to stand as one team with the government and the Kuwaiti people.

HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled stressed the importance on learning from the lessons and painful scenes that we all are witnessing in many countries as a result of the spread of coronavirus, stressing on the need for everyone to continue to cooperate with the government to protect public health in Kuwait.

“We are closing on the first month since the start of the crisis and we are now in the second month, and we all know that we are facing a crisis that does not have a specific time limit, and we must continue with our preventive measures to protect public health in Kuwait from this dangerous pandemic,” the PM said in a speech during a parliament session. “We should learn from other experiences, and to spare our country from sliding into chaos,” Sheikh Sabah said, calling for a continuing cooperation with all parties involved in combating COVID-19.

The premier thanked the Kuwaiti people and residents in the country for their cooperation and commitment to health instructions, especially staying indoors and avoiding gatherings. The premier also praised the support received by the National Assembly during combating this pandemic. – KUNA