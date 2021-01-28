By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The first virtual Asian Shooting Championship will start today at Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex, as Kuwait Shooting Federation is the organizer. The tournament is under the patronage of President of Asian Shooting Confederation Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Hmoud Al-Sabah in the skeet, trap, 10m air pistol and rifle, with 22 countries participating.

Secretary General of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Obaid Al-Osaimi said official competitions will start at 10 am local time of each participating country. Competitions in the 10m air pistol for men and women will be held today, and the first day of skeet and trap shooting at 75 clay targets will be completed tomorrow.

The results of the 10m air rifle and finals of the skeet and trap will be sent by each federation to the organizing committee in Kuwait, which will calculate the results and announce the top three winners.

Osaimi, who also chairs the planning and development committee at the ASC, said the organizing committee is keen on communicating with all participating federations through the technical control room where activities will be followed at various Asian shooting ranges in Asia. Osaimi thanked President of the Asian Shooting Federation Sheikh Salman for his efforts to improve the sport of shooting in Kuwait and Asia.