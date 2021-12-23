Exploring ASCC

Photos by Shakir Reshamwala

The Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Centre (ASCC) is the largest museum complex in the world. It comprises of six museums related to natural history, science and technology, Arab and Islamic science and space. The center is home to some 22 world-class galleries, with over 3,000 exhibits.

Apart from the magnificent museums, which we have covered on these pages over the past weeks, the center has other facilities like a theatre, fine arts center and a guest services building. Various outdoor activities are held in the courtyard.

The open spaces around the museums are home to a flamingo flock sculpture, science garden, dinosaur dig, kinetic sculptures, an amphitheater, a giant rocket, an exhibit of ancient stories and stars and shadow globes. The center hosts exhibitions, lectures, workshops, festivals, camps and many other events throughout the year.