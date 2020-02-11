Article 18 visa renewal online from March 1

KUWAIT: Interior Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for Residency Affairs Maj Gen Talal Maarafi said renewal of article 18 residencies can be done online through the interior ministry’s official website from March 1. Maarafi said the interior ministry has launched a new system to link companies, allowing them to renew residencies of their workers online without the need to go to residency departments.

He said each company will have its own password to enter the system and follow the procedure to renew the residency without any complication. This step will benefit more than 1.5 million expats. The second step, after the success of the first, will be for article 20 residencies. He said the third step will allow renewal of family visas online. – Al-Qabas