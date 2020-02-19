KUWAIT: Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lt Gen Essam Al-Naham meets with Saad Al-Abdullah Security Sciences Academy officials yesterday.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: Interior Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for Residency Affairs Maj Gen Talal Maarafi said his sector is getting ready to launch the new service of renewing article 18 residencies online from Sunday, March 1. He said a hall at the residency department will be designated to receive applications from companies and establishments, where explanations will be given on how to renew article 18 residencies online.

He said company representatives must bring the application form from the company, the unified number and an email address. Maarafi said the article 17 residencies for government workers will be launched online next, and the iqama affairs directorate will be connected to all ministries. He called upon citizens and expats to take advantage of the online services.

National holidays

Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lt Gen Essam Al-Naham met yesterday with Saad Al-Abdullah Security Sciences Academy officials and conveyed to them greetings of Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh, lauding their role in facilitating all that is necessary to enhance the capabilities of the students with the most recent sciences to have a modern security team.

As the Interior Ministry is preparing for the 59th National Day and 29th Liberation Day, Naham met concerned security leaders to discuss security and mobilization. He said everyone must stay vigilant by coordinating between the field sectors in order to reach the sought after goal, and guarantee protection of the country’s security and safety of citizens and expatriates.

Unlicensed pharmacy

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced busting an unlicensed pharmacy warehouse in a Mahboula building containing different kinds of medicines, including some belonging to the ministry. The ministry added that a pharmacist was arrested for selling antibiotics without doctors’ prescriptions and providing delivery services without getting a MoH license to do so.

The ministry also noted that the same pharmacy was fined the previous week when the pharmacist was not present and left the cashier to deal with customers. The MoH statement also noted that the medicines found in the warehouse are not licensed and that the pharmacy will be subject to relevant legal measures.

Drug possession

Farwaniya detectives arrested two Filipinas in possession of drugs. When they were searched, a bottle containing the remains of a newborn was also found. The two were found to be wanted since 2012, while four unidentified children were found with them.