Arson suspected, maid arrested as kids laid to rest

KUWAIT: Mourners pray near the graves of eight children who died in a house fire at Subhan cemetery yesterday.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: Following up on the Sabah Al-Ahmad house fire that killed eight Kuwaiti children on Saturday, criminal investigators yesterday arrested a housemaid who had escaped from the scene and is suspected to be involved in arson. However, the maid said she had fled due to fear of the flames and what happened to the children.

Eyewitnesses had reported seeing two Ethiopian housemaids fleeing the scene, leaving the children to fend for themselves. Meanwhile, amidst a state of utter sadness, huge crowds of mourners took part in burying the eight children of Sultan Al-Otaibi at Subhan cemetery.

HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday sent a cable of condolences to Otaibi, saying the tragic accident deeply saddened everyone. He prayed for the souls of the deceased and the surviving family members so they may be patient and bear the pain of the tragedy. HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the bereaved father.