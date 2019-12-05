Nine teams control fire in Rai industrial area

KUWAIT: The public relations and information department at Kuwait Fire Service Directorate said an investigation team conducted technical inspections immediately after extinguishing a massive fire in an electronics workshop in Rai. There is a suspicion of criminal intent in the incident, which means it was caused deliberately. After the completion of all investigation procedures, the technical report on the incident will be sent to concerned authorities in the ministry of interior and the public prosecution, supported by evidence indicating criminal suspicions.



The fire had spread to eight industrial lots of around 10,000 sq m. Industrial Shuwaikh, Ardiya, Hilali, Mishref, backup, Salmiya, Subhan, Mina Abdullah and Sulaibikhat centers participated in fighting the fire under the command of Director General Lt Gen Khalid Al-Mikrad and his acting deputy Brig Mohammad Al-Mahameed. No one was injured but material damage is extensive.

Meanwhile, Subhan firemen succeed in rescuing an Asian worker who was trapped under a construction crane which had flipped over. The worker was taken by paramedics for treatment for leg injuries. Also, Sulaibikhat and Ardiya fire centers rushed to put out a fire in Andalus. The fire was in a ground floor room and smoke had spread throughout the house. Firemen evacuated the house and put out the fire in record time.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun