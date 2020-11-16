Around 23.6% of Kuwait population tested for COVID-19: Health Minister

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah attends the Cabinet’s weekly meeting yesterday, held via videoconference. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah briefed the Cabinet yesterday about the situation surrounding efforts to tackle the pandemic by Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah. The minister mentioned that the number of swabs has exceeded one million, constituting about 23.6 percent of the total population, and that the percentage of those cured has reached 93 percent.

The minister warned, however, of a fluctuation in the number of cases, which requires more dedication and continuing adherence to health measures and guidelines. Ministers went on to discuss committee recommendations on government preparations ahead of this year’s rainy season. The Ministry of Public Works, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, the Central Agency for Public Tenders and relevant authorities, were assigned to take the necessary action to speed up the process.

Chairing the Cabinet’s weekly meeting yesterday, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah briefed ministers about his recent visit to Bahrain, where he represented His Highness the Amir to offer Kuwait’s condolences on the passing of Bahrain’s late Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said.

The visit embodied the “unity of sentiment and the depth of enduring fraternal ties between the two countries and their brotherly peoples, and is in gratitude and appreciation for the role of the deceased and his honorable stances at all levels and in all fields,” read a Cabinet statement.

Minister Saleh also briefed ministers about His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s recent visits to both the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior and the headquarters of the Kuwait General Fire Force. During both visits, His Highness the Amir met with senior officials praising them for their dedication and sincerity in performing their duties and cooperation with other state bodies to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

On the regional and international scales, the Cabinet extended its sincere congratulations to Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tareq Al-Saeed and his people on the country’s 50th anniversary of the National Day, which falls tomorrow. The ministers praised the great achievements that the Sultanate has made towards progress and prosperity and the warm fraternal bonds between the leaderships and peoples of the two countries, wishing the Sultanate further growth and prosperity. – KUNA