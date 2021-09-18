KUWAIT: Around 200 people were arrested in a wide-scale crackdown on violators in Farwaniya Governorate over the weekend, the Interior Ministry said yesterday. “Farwaniya security directorate launched a crackdown in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Farwaniya, Khaitan, Industrial Ardiya, Friday Market and Rai,” the interior ministry said.

And while the ministry did not disclose the number of people arrested in the crackdown, local reports quoting security sources said that the crackdown resulted in the arrest of around 200 residency law violators, loose laborers and domestic helpers working in markets. The anonymous sources noted that crackdowns will continue “until security is established in the entire country and residency law violators are deported.” Interior Ministry, manpower authority, environment authority and fire force personnel took part in the crackdown, the interior ministry said.

Police have arrested 118 people during a police crackdown in Hawally Wednesday night. Police also arrested 64 residency law violators and eight juveniles during a campaign in Fahaheel Industrial area earlier on Wednesday. On Tuesday, police carried out a similar campaign in in Bneid Al-Qar, during which they arrested 96 people. Furthermore, the Interior Ministry announced during the weekend that Capital Governorate police arrested 17 people during a similar crackdown in Jaber Al-Ahmad.