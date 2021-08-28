KUWAIT: Doctors at the Jaber Armed Forces Hospital removed a kidney stone from a patient in his 50s that was half the size of the kidney itself, the hospital announced yesterday. Head of Urology Dr Mohammad Al-Ghanem said a medical team decided to operate on the patient after locating the stone in his left kidney. Doctors used lithotripsy endoscope through a one-centimeter opening, and the operation was fully successful, he added.

Dr Ghanem advised people to drink large amounts of water each day, eat less meat and nuts, and consume less tea, coffee and similar beverages in order to help prevent the development of kidney stones. He warned that risk factors include family history, dehydration as well as having a diet rich in protein and sodium. He added that obesity may also lead to the formation of stones.