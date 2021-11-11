By Ben Garcia

A new mall in Kuwait City, Assima Mall, has opened its doors to the public with several prime retail brands in place. The mall’s unique and flowing design creates a spacious, modern shopping experience. Inside, shoppers will find a large hypermarket, cinema and entertainment, F&B, gym, spa and several favorite retail stores. The office tower with stunning sea-views and cityscapes are yet to open and still under construction. True to its name, ‘Assima’ means ‘Capital’ in Arabic where the center of business, trade and commerce can be found.

The project was developed by Assima Real Estate Company owned by Salhia Real Estate Company. The project will also feature ample parking to serve the three main highlights of the project. The Assima project has the great advantage of being located near to many high-rise office towers, which include banks, Kuwait Stock Exchange and the Central Bank of Kuwait. Aside from the greenery from the urban parks, Assima is also designed to be sustainable with state-of-the-art technologies used to reduce energy consumption and the design allows for natural ventilation with green elements used to compliment the eco-friendly features of the project.

The six-level Assima Mall will feature a mix of brands from contemporary, to high-street, many of which have yet to be introduced in Kuwait. The mall will also include the largest hypermarket in Kuwait City. Assima Mall is set to have an enormous lifestyle and leisure element which will include great entertainment for the whole family. It will be the perfect place to spend your weekend or weekday with your family.

The mall utilizes its outdoor spaces with finesse; there will be a range rooftop cafes and restaurants alongside the urban park – perfect for the cooler months. The uniquely designed spaces will serve a range of cuisines, perfect for every taste and palate – there will be a multitude of options to choose from, be it a quick bite, a leisurely lunch, or even a more contemporary meal.

Assima Mall is within walking distance of the busy business district of Kuwait City, and will transform the shopping experience in the city center. Currently the retail options in the city are higher end, and only offer limited options. Assima Mall will fill that gap in the market, and offer a wider range of retail outlets, while at the same time offering a hypermarket in the heart of the city.