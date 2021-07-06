KUWAIT: Arabi WLL made a wide vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, which included all the company’s employees, in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Health. The vaccination campaign was held recently, at the Millennium Hotel and Conference Centre in Kuwait, with the presence of field medical units. The vaccination process was carried out in a flexible, easy and well-organized manner, which resulted in the successful vaccination of nearly 1000 employees in one day.

Abdullah Al-Ghanem, Head of Public Relations at the Company, expressed the company’s thanks and gratitude to the Ministry of Health and its officials and the member of the field team, Ali Muhammad Khaja, for sending medical units to the Millennium Hotel and Conference Centre Kuwait to vaccinate all employees, and for their tireless and tangible efforts to quickly respond to the company’s request by sending medical units to vaccinate the employees of Arabi Company, in order to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus; as the company is one of the parties that have direct dealings with customers, whether in residential areas and engineering projects or through the company’s showrooms located all-over Kuwait.

Arabi Company had expressed its interest in awareness initiatives earlier, as the company launched a wide campaign to support and encourage vaccination by delivering the largest number of awareness messages to the Kuwaiti community through social media, regarding the necessity of receiving vaccination against the coronavirus.

It is worth noting that Arabi Company is always keen on the health and safety of employees in implementation of the instructions of the Council of Ministers and the health authorities in the country, as it periodically sterilizes the workplaces of all company buildings, including staff offices, corridors, meeting rooms and other places where employees are located on an ongoing basis, in addition to providing masks and sterilizers inside buildings, and placing posters of health guidelines on walls and floors to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

And last but not least, this step comes as part of Arabi Company’s endeavor to complete its pioneering role in the participation of other sectors of the state in the prevention of the coronavirus, as well as working to accelerate the pace of vaccination and to reach the desired percentage of community immunity, which the health authorities are seeking to achieve at the earliest opportunity.