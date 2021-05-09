KUWAIT/JERUSALEM: Kuwait and other Arab countries, including four that last year agreed to normalize relations with Israel, have condemned a weekend of violence after Israeli security forces attacked hundreds of Palestinian worshippers around east Jerusalem’s revered Al-Aqsa mosque compound and the Old City. The violence is the latest outbreak in a years-long attempt by Jewish settlers to steal Palestinian homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Criticism of Israel has poured in from Sudan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain-all nations that last year agreed to normalize, or normalized, relations with the Jewish state. Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem yesterday called for holding an emergency meeting for the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU) to discuss the Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Jerusalem. In his letter to the Union, Ghanem called for holding the meeting as soon as possible to discuss developments in Jerusalem and to take a decisive and clear position on them.

Israeli occupying forces have been regularly raiding Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third sacred mosque for Muslims, during the holy month of Ramadan leading to clashes with worshippers that left hundreds of Palestinian civilians wounded. Israeli settlers meanwhile are preparing to storm the Al-Aqsa compound today (Monday) under the protection of Israeli forces despite worldwide condemnation. Israeli authorities are also trying to steal homes from Palestinian families in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah suburb.

Kuwait Foreign Ministry denounced the Israeli occupation and ethnic cleansing of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood residents in East Jerusalem. In a statement Friday, the ministry condemned the Israeli settlement expansion process, saying that these measures violate the international law principles and disrupt global efforts aimed at reaching a final solution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and threaten the region’s stability.

The ministry welcomed the statement issued by Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, in which it called on Israel to suspend its decision to proceed with the expansion of the settlements and to stop the ethnic cleansing measures in East Jerusalem, especially in Sheikh Jarrah. The ministry urged the international community to compel Israel to stop such unilateral decisions and to resume peace talks, in order to reach a final solution based on international legitimacy decisions, the Arab peace initiative and the two-state solution.

Sudan labeled Israeli measures in Jerusalem against Palestinians as “repression”, and “coercive action” in a foreign ministry statement late Saturday. It called on the Israeli government “to refrain from taking unilateral steps that diminish the chances for resuming peace negotiations.”

The UAE and Bahrain condemned Friday’s storming of Al-Aqsa mosque by Israeli security forces, and the ensuing crackdown on worshippers seeking to access the site. Abu Dhabi urged Israeli authorities to “take responsibility for de-escalation” of violence at the holy site, while Manama called on the Israeli government “to stop these rejected provocations against the people of Jerusalem.”

Morocco expressed “deep concern” over the violence saying King Mohammed VI “considers these violations… (are) likely to fuel tensions.” Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said it “rejected” Israeli plans to evacuate Palestinian households from Jerusalem, and called for the reinstatement of the pre-1967 borders. Israel occupied east Jerusalem during the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it, in a move not recognized by most of the international community.

Saturday’s Laylat Al-Qadr (Night of Destiny) was a peak of the holy fasting month, believed to be the night when the holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). The prayers at Al-Aqsa were held peacefully, but violence flared elsewhere in east Jerusalem, in the West Bank and on the border between the blockaded Gaza Strip and Israel, correspondents said.

Israeli mounted police deployed outside Damascus Gate, a key access point to the Old City of Jerusalem, as agents fired stun grenades to disperse Palestinian protesters. Israeli police said they detained nine people for “disrupting public order” and warned that “all means will be used to maintain calm”.

Police also dispersed a rally in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where Palestinian families facing eviction from their homes in a dispute with Jewish settlers are expecting a Supreme Court ruling today. Israeli police fired stun grenades and water cannon at protesters who pelted them with stones, while a group of Palestinians clapped and sang “We will return”.

At an Israeli army checkpoint in the West Bank, troops fired tear gas grenades at Palestinians. Meanwhile, Israel’s justice ministry said it would delay a key hearing today in a case that could see Palestinian families evicted from their Jerusalem homes to make way for Jewish settlers. “In all the circumstances and in light of the attorney general’s request, the regular hearing for tomorrow, May 10, 2021 (is) cancelled,” it said in a statement yesterday, adding it would schedule a new hearing within 30 days. – Agencies