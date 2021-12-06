By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The draws for the Arab Masters Tennis tournament will be made today at Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdallah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex in preparation for the competitions tomorrow – with the best players from 16 Arab countries. The top ranked players in Arab countries started arriving yesterday and were received by Public Relation Committee at Kuwait Tennis Federation.

Referees of the Masters tournament held a meeting yesterday evening in order to discuss the technical preparations. 20 referees will officiate the event which will be lead by Abdelraouf Abdelsalam. Meanwhile, Secretary General of the Arab Tennis Federation Waleed Sami appreciated Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdallah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex saying “this complex will give Arab Tennis a quality move. The integrated facilities, courts, and high level equipment make this one of the best sports complexes in the Middle East and the best in the world”.

Waleed Sami said that the Arab Tennis Masters enjoys the interest and participation of the best ranked Arab players. Syria’s International player Rabei Saleem said he is ready for the Arab Masters, adding he will do his best to represent his country well. “I expect high technical standards in the tournament due to the participation of the stars from the Arab World,” he said. Rabei said he was impressed with the Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdallah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex and its artworks.