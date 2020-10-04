KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul-Gheit. – KUNA

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at the Amiri Terminal Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul-Gheit. Aboul-Gheit and the accompanying are here to offer condolences on the passing of late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The top Arab League official also offered condolences to Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem, Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Mishal Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and other figures. – KUNA