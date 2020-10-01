KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Sultan Haitham bin Tareq of Oman. – Amiri Diwan photos

KUWAIT: Arab leaders and representatives of Arab and regional rulers arrived in Kuwait yesterday to pay respects His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the passing of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir received at the Amiri Terminal Sultan Haitham bin Tareq of Oman, Jordan’s King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussain and Crown Prince Al-Hussain bin Abdullah II, Iraqi President Barham Saleh, Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and Tunisian President Kais Saied, who offered condolences on the passing of His Highness the late Amir.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussain of Jordan.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Iraqi President Barham Saleh.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Tunisian President Kais Saied.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf also received representative of Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and Qatari Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani.

Furthermore, he received representatives of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, including Prince Dr Mansour bin Met’eb bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of State and King’s Adviser, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Energy, Prince Sultan bin Saad Al Saud, Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait, Prince Turki bin Mohammad Al Saud, Minister of State, Prince Ahmad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Amir of Al-Sharkiah Region. In addition, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf met representative of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip, Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets representative of Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Qatari Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets representative of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets representative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip, Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The leaders and representatives also offered condolences to National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, Deputy head of Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Jaber Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. – KUNA